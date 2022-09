(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, clear skies this morning will lead to seasonable temperatures this afternoon.

It will be breezy across the area this afternoon as well.

High pressure will keep skies mostly clear and result in a warming trend this weekend into next week.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s for most of the County today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 67 and 60 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 40’s.