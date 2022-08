(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today’s temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but still seasonable.

Most will stay dry today, but there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm for central areas.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Shoshoni and Dubois the outliers at 90 and 77 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be lower 60’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 55 and 51 degrees.