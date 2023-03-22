School District #25 seeks proposals for RFP for Photography Services for 2023-24 School Year

Request for Proposal

Fremont County School District #25, Riverton, Wyoming will receive sealed proposals for

student, staff, and class photography services for the 2023-2024 School Year, including an

annual optional renewal of services.

Request for Proposal packets may be obtained from Jada White during normal business hours at 121 N. 5 th St. West, Riverton, WY 82501 or by calling 307.856.9407 or by email at [email protected]

Advertisement

Sealed proposals clearly marked “RFP for Photography Services” will be received by Fremont County School District #25, 121 N. 5 th St. West, Riverton, WY 82501 until 2:00 PM local time, April 14, 2023.

The District reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. Additionally, at the District’s

discretion, it can waive technical defects in the forms of proposals submitted and select the

proposal felt to be in the best interest of the District.

Public Notice paid for by Fremont County School District #25