School calendar change, CWC-BOCHES budget and more Tuesday night

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees acted on six action items during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 24th.
They unanimously approved the 2022-2023 CWC-BOCHES budget as presented. Click here to view the budget.
The Board adopted the amended 2022-2023 school calendars for the District and Frontier Academy as presented, which included the following early releases.
2022-2023 District School Calendar:
- September 30, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35
- October 14, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work
- December 9, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work
- March 3, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work
- May 5, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35
2022-2023 Frontier Academy Calendar:
- September 23, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35
- October 14, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work
- December 9, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work
- March 3, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work
- May 5, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35
The Board accepted the resignation of Nakita Griebel as a Jackson 1st Grade Teacher and Kelsey Harder as an RHS ACE Teacher, RHS & RMS Girls Swimming Coach and RHS Assistant Track Coach and Amanda Rodriguez as an RMS Spartan Academy Teacher effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and Brianna Berquam as a District Behavior Interventionist effective immediately.
They voted unanimously to offer a contract to Toi Porter as an RMS 7th Grade English Language Arts Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Board also accepted the resignation of David Dennis as a Riverton High School Wolverine Academy Teacher effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
They voted unanimously to offer a contract to Andrea Collins as a Jackson ESSER Funded Behavior Interventionist, Alicia Dixon as a Federal Programs, Data & Instructional Software Assistant, Megan Richardson as an Aspen ELC ESSER Funded Behavior Interventionist, Henry Lynn as an RHS ACE Teacher, Karla Kucera as an RMS Family & Consumer Science Teacher and Kim Davis as an RHS Head Volleyball Coach for the 2022-2023 school year.