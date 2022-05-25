School calendar change, CWC-BOCHES budget and more Tuesday night

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees acted on six action items during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 24th.

They unanimously approved the 2022-2023 CWC-BOCHES budget as presented. Click here to view the budget.

The Board adopted the amended 2022-2023 school calendars for the District and Frontier Academy as presented, which included the following early releases.

2022-2023 District School Calendar:

September 30, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35

October 14, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

December 9, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

March 3, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

May 5, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35

2022-2023 Frontier Academy Calendar:

September 23, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35

October 14, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

December 9, 2022 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

March 3, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35 / Staff PM Work

May 5, 2023 / Early Release – 12:35

The Board accepted the resignation of Nakita Griebel as a Jackson 1st Grade Teacher and Kelsey Harder as an RHS ACE Teacher, RHS & RMS Girls Swimming Coach and RHS Assistant Track Coach and Amanda Rodriguez as an RMS Spartan Academy Teacher effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and Brianna Berquam as a District Behavior Interventionist effective immediately.

They voted unanimously to offer a contract to Toi Porter as an RMS 7th Grade English Language Arts Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Board also accepted the resignation of David Dennis as a Riverton High School Wolverine Academy Teacher effective the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

They voted unanimously to offer a contract to Andrea Collins as a Jackson ESSER Funded Behavior Interventionist, Alicia Dixon as a Federal Programs, Data & Instructional Software Assistant, Megan Richardson as an Aspen ELC ESSER Funded Behavior Interventionist, Henry Lynn as an RHS ACE Teacher, Karla Kucera as an RMS Family & Consumer Science Teacher and Kim Davis as an RHS Head Volleyball Coach for the 2022-2023 school year.