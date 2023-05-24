Schedule your wellness exam and sports physical this summer to beat the rush

Parents, are you ready for all of the fun summer activities? Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care can help make sure your child is in peak health and ready for their adventures. Summer is a great time to schedule a wellness exam and include a sports physical in the visit, and as long as the exam is scheduled after May 1st, the sports physical can be used for the upcoming school year. Additionally, the comprehensive wellness exam for children and adolescents is covered by insurance and Medicaid. Scheduling a wellness check for your child is the perfect way to ease your mind about their overall well-being.

The importance of a wellness exam for adolescents

Regular wellness exams are crucial for adolescents, as they can help identify potential health issues before they become major problems. These exams typically involve a physical exam, as well as discussions about various health factors like nutrition, exercise, and mental health. While many children may dread going to the doctor, these check-ups can be instrumental in maintaining good health throughout adolescence and beyond. Perhaps most importantly, these exams can also provide opportunities for important conversations between teens and their healthcare providers, helping them to develop a better understanding of their own bodies and how to take care of them. By providing confidential time for teens with their doctor, we also start preparing them for the transition to caring for their own health as adults. Overall, investing in regular wellness exams for adolescents can have long-term benefits for both physical and mental health.

What to expect during a wellness exam and how it’s different from a regular sports physical

Unlike a regular sports physical, a wellness exam is a more comprehensive and thorough assessment of your overall health. During a wellness exam, your doctor will check your blood pressure, heart rate, and other vital signs, as well as perform a physical examination from head to toe. They may also order lab tests if indicated. The focus of a wellness exam is not just on your physical health, but also on mental and emotional well-being. Your doctor may ask questions about stress levels, sleep habits, and other lifestyle factors that can affect your child’s overall health. By taking a holistic approach to your health, a wellness exam can help your child achieve health goals and live a happier, healthier life.

Our providers:

Ryan Firth, MD, and Shalini Forbis, MD, MPH, are Board Certified Pediatricians dedicated to providing the best care possible to your children. Additionally, Thomas Stamps, MD is a Board Eligible Pediatrician who joined our team in 2022 and is accepting new patients. Our pediatric staff is focused on children's health and well-being through wellness exams, from birth through adolescence. We also have many Family Medicine Providers who are accepting new patients.

