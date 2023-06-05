Schedule your mammogram at Lander Medical Clinic

This summer, make the time to think about your breast health. Take action by scheduling your mammogram!

Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care offers Breast Cancer Screenings with 3D Mammography. Mammograms with 3D tomosynthesis provide the Radiologist with detailed imaging improving the detection of breast masses while decreasing the need for repeat breast imaging as compared to 2D mammograms.

Tomosynthesis offers exceptional image clarity and detail by imaging the breast in several ‘layers’ and angles. By looking at each layer separately, a potential cancer is less likely to be obstructed from view by overlapping breast tissue. This will result in fewer biopsies and additional tests as well as increased accuracy. Tomosynthesis more effectively pinpoints the size, shape, and location of abnormalities.

“We are excited to offer mammography services with the best equipment and experienced Mammographers.”

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care, let’s stay healthy TOGETHER!