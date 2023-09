(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a weather system will move through the state today through Thursday.

It will initially bring showers to the northwest, then spread across the entire area.

Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and locally heavy rain will develop in the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR