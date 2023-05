(Fremont County, WY) – “More of the same to start the weekend with scattered showers and storms and a gusty wind developing,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “This pattern is expected to continue Sunday as well.”

Today’s highs range from 43 degrees in South Pass City to 67 degrees in Shoshoni, with overnight lows dipping below freezing in both South Pass City and Dubois. Check out the details in the graphic below. h/t NWSR