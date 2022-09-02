Say hello to the best day of the year!

Sponsored by Barry Cinemas
On Saturday, September 3rd Barry Cinemas celebrate the cinema, people who love the cinema, and of course, anyone who wants to save a few bucks. In today’s economy, every dollar counts. That’s why to celebrate Cinema Day, we are giving you $3 movies all day long! Every showtime, every format, every movie…$3.

Want a recliner seat? $3! First come, first serve so get to the website and reserve your tickets now!

Saturday, September 3rd Barry Cinema Movie schedule:

Grand Theater in Lander
Where the Crawdads Sing
3:25 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:35 PM

Acme Theater in Riverton
Mack & Rita
3:35 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:25 PM

Gem Theater in Riverton
Spiderman No Way Home – The more fun version
2:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM

Beast
2:50 PM | 6:30 PM | 8:55 PM

Fall
3:00 PM | 6:20 PM | 9:00 PM

Thor: Love and Thunder
2:40 PM | 6:10 PM | 9:00 PM


Buy your tickets today and get the seats you want! And don’t forget, there will also be discounts at concessions. An affordable movie day for everyone!

