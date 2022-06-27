‘Save Wyoming’ Rally to be held in Lander on July 22

(Lander, WY) – The “Save Wyoming” Rally will be held Friday, July 22, 2022, from 1 pm to 10 pm, at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive, Lander, Wyoming. The goal of the event is to create voter awareness ahead of the upcoming 2022 primary and general elections.

Jeff Martin, longtime Lander resident, owner of Strokers USA and sponsor of the rally has given his statement below:

“TRUTH-TRUST-HONOR

“We are sponsoring Save Wyoming to create voter awareness.

“As election years draw close, each election year most of us are busy with our daily lives. We tend to not familiarize ourselves with the candidates and what they stand for. When Election Day comes, we vote our party without a full understanding of all the candidates running. Then here we go again, business as usual from the local to state level. The Save Wyoming Rally wants to encourage citizens to get out and meet the candidates face to face and ask the questions concerning them. We also encourage the Candidates to take the stage and express their vision for a better Wyoming and the steps it will take to get back our great state. We do not want to hear from the RINO’s with false promises. We want representatives that will fight for the ones electing them. We want representatives that will promote Wyoming resources and property tax reform. We want representatives that will promote and protect small businesses. We want representatives that protect our education system and keep Critical Race Theory from our schools. We want free and fair elections and to put an end to drop boxes. We are tired of the career politicians accepting hundreds of millions of dollars in Federal Funds only to take their orders from DC while making false excuses to the people that elected them. In our current uncertain times, one thing is certain, we are at the crossroads of Good and Evil. We The People must stand and take back our great state of Wyoming and it starts with electing the right representatives at our local and state level. Save Wyoming was founded on Truth-Trust-Honor. It is time to get back to common sense policies and put an end to empty promises. It is time to put Wyoming citizens first. We encourage other communities to follow our lead with more Rallies, keeping the momentum going right up to Election Day. The one true holiday! Save Wyoming Starts Now!”

SPEAKERS: Save Wyoming will host many speakers. Among them will be:

Brent Bien for Governor

Chuck Gray for Secretary of State

Tim Salazar representing Senate District 26

Shawn Olmstead Senate District 25

Bo Biteman Senate District 21

Sarah Penn for House District 33

Frank Eathorne, Chairman Wyoming GOP

Nina Weber, National Committee Woman

Cheri Steinmetz for Senate District 3

Ginger Bennett, Chair Fremont County Republican Party

Bob Ide for Senate District 26

Cathy Ide with Wyoming Campaign for Liberty

Scott Heiner for House District 18

Kathy Russell, Executive Director Republican Party

Corey Steinmetz, National Committee Man

Brian Schroeder for WY Superintendent of Education

Tom James for Senate District 13

Jennifer James for House District 60

Mark Jennings for House District 30

Dan Hahn for Lander Mayor

Austin Shields for City Council Ward 2

Josh Hahn for City Council Ward 1

John Pennington from Shoshoni

Kelly Rutz for County Clerk

Karl Falken for Clerk of District Court

Pepper Ottman for House District 34 (will be out of town/will be represented)

Chip Neiman for House District 1 (will be out of town/will be represented)

AND MORE!

Other Special Speakers will include:

Mark Jones – Gun Owners of America

David Iverson – Cowboy State Politics

Maralyne Middour With Some Comic Relief

Food will be available all day from two vendors: Six-Gun Kettle Corn and Wings It Wings & Things

Movies and videos will be running in the lobby including the recent hit 2000 MULES.

Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

Hotel rooms have been blocked at the following rates:

Holiday Inn Riverton

900 E. Sunset Blvd,

Riverton, W 82501

307-856-8100

Special room rate is $134/night. Use code “SWR” when booking. This hotel has a restaurant and a lounge. ROOMS WILL BE RELEASED ON JULY 10. Reserve quickly! 30 more rooms available can be added if the current block is filled. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with Bryce, Sales Manager.

Sundowner Station

1616 N. Federal Blvd

Riverton, WY 82501

307-856-6503

Special room rate is $89/night. This hotel has a restaurant and a lounge. ROOMS WILL BE RELEASED ON JULY 14. Reserve quickly! 10 rooms available. If you have questions or concerns, please speak with Elaine, Manager 5:30 am to 1:30 pm

