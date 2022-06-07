Safe rides provided by WRTA at Lander Brewfest – FREE!

The WRTA is pleased to announce that they are implementing a public transit route for the Lander Brewfest this Friday and Saturday. Click here for the times and stops.

All rides will be free to the public.

The transit route will allow for travel both to and from the Brewfest in order to encourage attendees to avoid driving under the influence.

The stops will take place every 30-45 minutes throughout both days of the event and will be located at:

Inn @ Lander

Lander Community Center

Lander Brewfest (Presented by Fremont Toyota) at Lander City Park

9th Street and Fremont Street

2nd Street and Main Street (Lander Chamber of Commerce/Cowfish/Gannett Grill/Lander Bar)

6th Street and Jefferson Street

8th Street and Clinchard Street

1445 Main Street (Museum of American West)

1002 11th Street (Holiday Inn Express)

Mr. D’s Grocery Store

Centennial Park

The schedule has been designed in a figure 8 pattern around Lander in order to be easily accessible for both visitors and residents.

Please note, that on Saturday the routes will continue well after the Brewfest for the public to travel around Lander. The last drop-off will be at 11:00 p.m.

The WRTA would like to thank Fremont County Prevention for sponsoring this worthwhile public transit service. This service is the direct result of collaborative planning efforts by the Fremont County DUI Task Force.

The Lander Brewfest will be serving over 90+ beers with a wide variety of styles for every beer drinker. Expect to find some of the best central Wyoming food vendors to accompany the great beer selection. For extra entertainment, Bob Lefevre & The Already Gone will perform Friday and Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine will perform Saturday.

h/t Brad Christensen, 2021 Lander Brewfest

Dates: Friday, June 10th, 5-9 pm, Saturday, June 11th, 2-7 pm

Location: Lander City Park

Pricing: 1 Day Pass- $45 Weekend Pass- $70

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online to save time, or at the games featured and Event

Fremont Toyota generously supports Lander Brewfest with additional sponsorship from Holiday Inn Express, County 10, Lander Valley Farmer’s Market, Wyoming Waste Systems, Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking, Stanley Steemers, Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, McDonald’s, Wind River Hotel & Casino, First American Title, Fremont Therapy Group, and Home Source Realty.

As always, WRTA would like to remind the public “don’t drink and drive, wear your seat belts, and keep all four wheels on the road”.