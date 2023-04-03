Save a life – Register to give blood this week

SageWest Health Care is hosting two blood drives this week.

Join us on April 5th in Lander or April 6th in Riverton for our next Vitalant blood drive.

A blood donation is a great way to give back to the community and have a positive impact on the health of your neighbors. There is a constant need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. With your 1 donation, you could save the lives of up to three people.

To schedule an appointment, please click the link below or reach out to Kati Anderson at 307-857-5296 for assistance.

Lander – April 5 – Make An Appointment

Riverton – April 6 – Make An Appointment

Donors are eligible for a $10 Amazon gift card from Vitalant.

Thank you, in advance, for your donation.

