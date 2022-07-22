Save a life – Register to give blood in August

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Sponsored by SageWest Health Care

SageWest is hosting two blood drives in August. Vitalant will be in Riverton on August 9th and Lander on August 10th.

A blood donation is a great way to give back to the community and have a positive impact on the health of your neighbors. There is a constant need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. With your 1 donation, you could save the lives of up to three people.

To make an appointment, please click on the appropriate link below:

Riverton: August 9
Make an Appointment

Lander: August 10
Make an Appointment

For questions, please contact Kati Anderson at 857-3592.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.