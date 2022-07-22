Save a life – Register to give blood in August

SageWest is hosting two blood drives in August. Vitalant will be in Riverton on August 9th and Lander on August 10th.

A blood donation is a great way to give back to the community and have a positive impact on the health of your neighbors. There is a constant need. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. With your 1 donation, you could save the lives of up to three people.

To make an appointment, please click on the appropriate link below:

Riverton: August 9

Make an Appointment

Lander: August 10

Make an Appointment

For questions, please contact Kati Anderson at 857-3592.