SAR Chapter honors local firefighter

(Riverton, WY) – The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution’s Fire Safety Commendation Medal for 2022 was presented by Fremont County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dan Oakley to (his son) Captain Tyler Oakley.

The official Public Service and Heroism Award description read as follows:

“The members of Battalion 3, Fremont County Fire Prevention District, Riverton, proudly nominate Captain Tyler Oakley for the Fremont County Fire Protection Districts Firefighter of the Year 2021.

“He has been a member of FCFPD for seven years. His willingness to learn from others’ experiences and attend additional training has made him an integral part of Battalion 3. He has completed training for Firefighter One and Two, Instructor One, and he is working towards Fire Officer One, and Engine Boss. He rises to every challenge that is placed before him.

“Tyler was recently voted in to be the new Station Captain for the first time. He is very instrumental in the training of new members, instruction on operation of district equipment. He also spends countless hours at the station for maintenance and public events. If anything needs doing, he jumps in without hesitation for any task. He is there to give guidance, not only to new members but to the battalion as a whole.

“He holds himself to the highest standards and expects no less from anyone else. He is an outstanding and dependable firefighter. People like him are the driving force behind the volunteer fire service and the future of the district.

“He comes from a family of firefighters, so Tyler understands the sacrifices and dedication this profession demands.

“His main focus this past year has been to respond to all the calls he can and often is the ‘Lone Ranger’ on a given call. He also has been active in recruiting new members and retaining current members.

“Tyler assists other battalion members in obtaining higher training and certification levels to better help the district as a whole. He takes pride in instructing during battalion and district level training.”

The Fire Safety Commendation Medal is presented to an individual for accomplishments and/or outstanding contributions in the area of fire safety and service. The award is not limited to firefighters. It may be presented to recognize a variety of fire safety and service skills in an occupation that has evolved into a highly technical and skilled profession with constant study, development, and involvement by numerous dedicated citizens with a single goal – protect human life and property by preventing injuries or casualties due to fire and exposure to hazardous chemicals.

(h/t Trish Oakley)