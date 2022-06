(Dubois, WY) – The Fremont County Emergency Management Agency shared the following information today, June 14.

HIGH WATER LEVELS IN AND NEAR DUBOIS, WY

Fremont County will experience high water levels and Flood Warning until 3:00 p.m. on 06/15/2022.

If you are in the Dubois area and should need sandbags you may pick them up at the Dubois Town Hall, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday-Friday.