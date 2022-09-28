Sanctioning softball at RHS continues under advisement of the Board

(Riverton, WY) – Sanctioning softball at Riverton High School continues to be at the top of the mind for several local girls and the Riverton Girls Fastpitch Softball League.

Reggie Miller, assistant high school principal, came before the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees last night, September 27 to share some research on start-up costs, games, and more.

Softball would start and end at the same time as soccer and track.

The overall start-up costs to purchase gear, uniforms, etc…would cost somewhere between $15,000 to $45,000.

Most schools have three coaches, so the cost would be an estimated $16,373 for all three.

The schedule would vary because there are only eight teams. There would likely be 10-15 games per season.

They would need two officials per game.

As far as logistics go, there are some issues with the current field, and some updates/reconfiguring would need to happen. The field is also located 3.9 miles from the high school, so special busing would be needed to get them to the field.

“This is not meant to be negative,” Miller said.

This is just the info he was asked to provide.

Trustee Jeremy Hernandez, who also sits on the Fremont County Rec Board, suggested they ask the rec board for funds to help with field maintenance.

Zachary Vogel, treasurer of the Riverton Girls Fastpitch Softball League, approached the Trustees last night about the topic at hand.

“We are asking to start from the ground up,” Vogel said. “There are plenty of girls. We had 180 girls in Riverton play this year in our rec league.”

They’ve been working with the city on the fields and trying to fix the issues.

“We want to put in as much work in our fields as possible,” he continued.

Board Chair Lynette Jeffres said, “We will keep taking it under advisement. The school, we move a little slower than others.”