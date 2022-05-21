Salzmann family visits Riverton High School￼

(Riverton, WY) – During the Salzmann family’s visit to the Wind River Reservation and Fremont County schools, Riverton High School was a stop on their tour this month during Heritage Week.

“It was our way of honoring the Salzmann family,” said Nicole Wagon, JOM Title VI Vice-Chair. “The students wrote short stories of when Dr. Zdenek Salzmann helped maintain and preserve our language with the Arapaho Dictionary.” The Salzmann family is introduced to RHS Foreign Language students. h/t Nicole Wagon

Introductions to the Salzmann family were made with RHS Foreign Language staff and students. Tianna Wagon, JOM Cultural Resource Specialist/Title VI Indian Education Program said that Foreign Language teacher Cherie LeBeau did a presentation about the history of how Salzmann’s Arapaho Language Dictionary has been utilized in the classroom settings and used within the schools. Students made posters and wrote short stories honoring Salzmann’s work.

