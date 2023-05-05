“Sale away” in Fremont County this weekend

Holy guacamole, it’s Cinco de Mayo! April is long gone, and May sure crept up on us fast enough, but after the winter we’ve had, I know that I’m more than ready to sail away into the great outdoors…for ‘tis the budding season for farmers markets, plant sales, garage sales, rummage sales, etc.

Remember, though, how fast the weather changes when it’s springtime in the Rockies (made you sing it!)…it can be nice and sunny one minute, and then the next you find yourself singin’ in the rain (made you sing it again!)

Fiesta on Friday, siesta on Sunday, and enjoy everything in between this weekend in Fremont County! Diviértete este fin de semana, shake those maracas (hey, maybe you’ll find some at a rummage sale!)…and shop your local businesses and restaurants. Salsa and “chip, chip hooray!”

On Friday…

Remember, it’s First Fridays at all Fremont County museums today! Kids get in FREE with a paying adult. Browse around and take in a blast from the past with the family and explore the history of your own hometown!

The annual Friends of Riverton Library Rummage Sale is this weekend and starts today from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and then again on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m, at the library on 1330 W Park Avenue. All kinds of treasures and yummy baked goods! Supporting the Friends means supporting your library so you can continue to enjoy all of their awesome activities and programs! Contact Linda Bebout for more information, e-mail: [email protected]ahoo.com

Hanging baskets and six packs (of plants, not Coronas)…brighten up your home and garden and stop by the Riverton FFA Plant Sale this weekend…tonight from 4:00-6:00 p.m. and then tomorrow (Saturday) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the RHS career center greenhouse, 2001 West Sunset. Check out their Facebook page for more info.

First Fridays also mean…it’s Lander First Friday, and the town will be bustling with activity tonight. “Taco walk” on the wild side and see what Lander’s businesses and restaurants have to offer, with many of them hosting special promos and events, activities, discounts, and great deals! Don’t forget to stop by the “fantas-taco” Lander Art Center’s Student Select Show while you’re out and about.

It’s “nacho average” Friday night at Bar 10! Sugarbeats Entertainment presents The Tinderwoods, hitting the stage at 8:00 p.m., but come early for some excelente Cinco De Mayo food and drink specials. For more information, visit Bar 10’s Facebook page.

On Saturday…

A special family-time treat is in store today as Riverton Kiwanis puts on their 14th Annual Books & Breakfast event this morning from 8:00-10:00 a.m. in the St. Margaret’s gym, 220 N. 7th East. Free breakfast, free used books to browse through, and one free book will be given to each child (while supplies last, so get there early). There will be some prizes, and a visit from a special guest…PBS’ Molly of Denali! For more information, check out the Kiwanis’ Facebook page.

They say they’ve been “tired of the snow”, so the Tri-Valley 4H Club’s Annual May Day 5K Walk/Run will be off and runnin’ this morning in Riverton’s Jaycee Park. Sign-in is at 8:30 a.m., and it’s just $15 per person. Race starts at 9:00 a.m. Prizes for first place runner and walker in male and female categories. Visit their Facebook page for more info.

The Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market isn’t at the Fairgrounds anymore…they’re back in the open air in the Riverton City Hall parking lot, still from 9:00-11:00 a.m. ready to fill your bags, boxes, and baskets with all kinds of great stuff…support your local growers and producers!

PAWS for Life is having a Garage Sale Fundraiser on 801 N. Federal Blvd. in Riverton today from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and I hear that they have two huge rooms bustin’ at the seams with all sorts of items! Call 307-857-6002 for more information, or visit their Facebook page.

Even more for the fur babies! The Lander Pet Connection is also having a Rummage Sale Fundraiser today from 8:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Pioneer Museum’s Livery Stable. Now this is a whole lotta awesome: 100% of the proceeds go to homeless Lander area dogs and cats! For more info, visit their Facebook page.

Westlake Auctioneers is holding an auction this morning starting 9:30 a.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Furniture, tools, collectibles, coins, jewelry, dolls and a whole lot more! Photos are available on their website, but come down and check ‘em all out in person!

All are invited to wear red and join the MMIP March for Justice today in Riverton. Meet on the top of Main Street in the FCSD#25 parking lot at 9:45 a.m.; the march begins at 10:00 a.m. and goes down Main Street, rallying in City Park. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Nicole Wagon on awareness of the Murdered & Missing Indigenous Persons movement. For more information, visit MMIPWindRiver.org.

The Fremont County 4H Golf Tournament is today at the Lander Golf Course. If you weren’t an early bird, on registration, you can still sign up at the tournament at 10:00 a.m. (it’s an additional $10 per player). The tournament’s shotgun start is at 1:00 p.m. Fun games and prizes throughout the day, plus there are chances for a $10K Hole in One and $1 Million Dollar Hole in One! Call 307-857-3654 for more information.

It’s date night! Dress to the nines and “Celebrate Through the Decades” at the Lander Adult Prom tonight at The Inn, 260 Grandview Drive. Food, games, a silent auction, and of course, live music and dancing! Proceeds benefit the

Back in Riverton…Communal Pancake Performing Arts present a one-act play, “Seven,” put on by the RHS Advanced Acting Students tonight at (what time?)…7:00 p.m. at CWC. The show was collaborated and written by the students…the dance, dialogue, music, and theme…all of it over a six-week creative process. Not only that, the show won first place at the Thespian Festival for the main stage event! This is a FREE show; for more information on this and other productions, visit Communal Pancake’s Facebook page.

On Sunday…

The winter snow hampered this event back in April, so the Casey’s Country Child Care Spring Egg Hunt will be this morning at 10:00 a.m. at 5 Hutchinson Road in Riverton. Three different age groups on three different playgrounds, and they’ll have 5000 eggs to find (I don’t even know what that would look like); hunting bags are provided, but you can bring your own. Enjoy some snacks, coffee and hot cocoa. Call 307-851-5585 for information.

More on the calendar…

There’s a Women’s Bike Clinic in Riverton on Friday, a Music Jam at the Lander Art Center on Saturday (check out the Student Select Show while you’re there)…always plenty to do in the 10! Make sure your event is on the County 10 event calendar…just click on “Add event”, sign up on CitySpark, and add your information. Don’t forget that your calendar entries are shareable on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest!