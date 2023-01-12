Salazar signs on as lead sponsor for proposed legislation amending Wyoming Food Freedom Act

Three Fremont County legislators have signed on to a bill proposal amending Wyoming’s Food Freedom Act.

Senate File 102 specifies that “any person may sell eggs or dairy products” in the state and prohibits “a state standard for food and health inspection for homemade food that is more stringent than any standard promulgated by the United States Department of Agriculture.”

Wyoming Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is the lead sponsor of the bill, which was received for introduction in the Wyoming Senate on Thursday.

Advertisement

“(This bill) is extremely important to our local producers in Fremont County, and especially Riverton,” Salazar said. “I believe once we make our case to the Legislature, we will be successful in passing this important legislation.”

Other co-sponsors include Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, and Wyoming Rep. Sarah Penn, R-Lander.