SageWest thanks EMS teams – Celebrating EMS Week May 21-27

National EMS Week 2023—held May 21-27—marks the 49th year of this special week set aside to celebrate the EMS profession and its dedicated providers.

Emergency Medical Services are there to respond to emergencies that require highly skilled clinicians. Oftentimes, they are first on the scene and save lives on an hourly basis. Even if it’s to stabilize a conscious patient or provide knowledge and comfort, our EMS heroes are trained to handle it all. On behalf of our SageWest team and our communities, we offer you our heartfelt thanks and appreciation. Lindsey McMahon and Amy Hanson Chelsie Wilson L to R: Kelly Kennedy, Jacob Peterson, Eric Epperson, Renee Barry, Dan Brewer, Mike Kentner, Mario Sillito, and Seth Kawasaki Laura Woolery and Aspen Hamel (Left to Right) Ethan Curtin – EMT-A, Matthew Doi – Paramedic, Delaney Powell – Paramedic Supervisor, Amber Henning – Paramedic Supervisor, Diane Lane – EMT-I Operations Manager and Dallan Apadaca – EMT

Frontier Ambulance Operations Manager Diane Lane recently joined the County 10 Podcast to chat more about the 24/7 job they do and how we can help our local EMS. SageWest Growth and Outreach Liaison Margaret Wilder also joined the conversation.

Listen to the full interview here.