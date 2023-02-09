SageWest Success Spotlight: Joseph Jones

“I rate SageWest 11 out of 10 stars because they really care!”

When Joe needed another knee surgery, he chose the hospital where he had his right knee replaced a few years before, SageWest Health Care. “My left knee was past due for replacement,” Joe shared. “I wanted to remain close to home, and I had my other knee surgery done here before. And I’d only heard that the hospital was even better than before so I decided to go ahead and scheduled my surgery with Dr. Cory Lamblin.”

Joe recalled, “Everything went smoothly. The care surrounding my surgery, hospital recovery, and discharge was phenomenal. Even at a time when the hospital was quite busy, all the staff was very attentive and responsive to my needs. The team that included Dr. Lamblin, Dr. Greg Clifford and nurse supervisor Jim Hansen provided specialized care so that now I am back home, healing up perfectly, and looking forward to getting back to normal and living without pain. I rate SageWest 11 out of 10 stars because they really care!”

“I am grateful to be a part of Joe’s journey,” added Dr. Cory Lamblin, Orthopaedic Surgeon. “He has succeeded in taking on multiple challenges and as a result is finding himself much healthier. His recovery from his most recent knee surgery is quite remarkable. Go, Joe!”

For more information or to make an appointment, please call 307.856.4161 (Riverton Campus), 307.332.4420 (Lander Campus), or visit www.sagewesthealthcare.com.