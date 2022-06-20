SageWest Staff Spotlight – Meet Shirene Petersen!

Shirene is a veteran pediatric RN at Wind River Pediatrics and SageWest, she shared how she chose her career and a couple of recent experiences.

“I have always loved kids and caring for people,” Shirene shared. “I started my nursing career in labor and delivery and now am following some of the same kids as they graduate from high school and are going on to have families of their own. I love caring for the people in my community and having close friendships with the people I work with – for me it’s about providing care, helping people get better and making a difference every day.”



“And this year’s Nurse’s Week has been one to remember as my daughter’s kindergarten class was learning about community helpers and she asked if I would come in and talk with her class,” Shirene added. “It was so adorable seeing 30 little nurses and doctors all dressed up and ready to learn about a new career! Then I was honored with my 20-year Service Award at SageWest, which was known as Riverton Memorial when I first started my nursing career. It’s been a privilege working with some amazing team members at the hospital. Nursing can be challenging but it’s truly the most rewarding career. From holding brand new babies to watching those same babies I helped deliver graduate high school is very special.”