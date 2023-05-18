SageWest Health Care to host hiring event on Wednesday, May 24th

Provides Career Opportunities for Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

This in-person event will offer potential sign-on bonuses and introduce candidates to the people who make SageWest Health Care a leader in care for its communities.

WHAT: SageWest Health Care will host an in-person hiring event that may include open interviews for a range of clinical and nonclinical positions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the SageWest Lander campus. Candidates will have an opportunity to meet the staff, learn about working in the hospital, hear about opportunities for career growth, and interview for a job. Sign-on bonuses may be offered for some positions. Candidates can learn more about the event and apply in advance at jobs.scionhealth.com.

WHO: Registered Nurses in various departments, Lab MT or MLT, Radiology Tech, Respiratory Therapy Tech, Certified Surgical Tech, Certified Medical Assistant, Director Level positions, Admissions Clerk, Human Resources, Physical Therapist, and Pharmacist are some positions that will be a focus of this hiring event. Candidates in these roles and others who are seeking to take on the next challenge in their careers are invited to attend in person.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: SageWest Health Care Lander campus, 1320 Bishop Randall Dr., Lander, Wyoming

WHY: The event is part of the commitment that SageWest Health Care has made to its community to provide high-quality care by identifying and recruiting the best clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals possible.