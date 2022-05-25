SageWest donates to Injury Prevention Resources

SageWest CEO, John Whiteside recently presented a check for $1000 to Noel Cooper, Injury Prevention Resources Director.

Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is a unique agency that is able to work on prevention, intervention, and upkeep, relevant to roadway safety subjects and community safety. Through its programs, it depicts the relevance of community and roadway safety dangers to all ages throughout our communities. The services range from child car seat and seat belt education for toddlers to driving information for senior citizens. IPR reaches all ages in order to place proper emphasis on the importance of roadway and community safety.