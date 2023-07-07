Sage Valley Farms ValleyBox CSA Program: Experience Freshness and Flavor at Its Finest!

Are you a fan of farm-fresh produce and locally sourced fruits? Look no further than Sage Valley Farms ValleyBox CSA Program! In this article, we’ll introduce you to the concept of Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) and highlight the unique features and benefits of the ValleyBox CSA program offered by Sage Valley Farms. Get ready to embark on a journey of deliciousness and convenience while supporting local farmers!

What is a CSA?

CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture. It’s a mutually beneficial relationship between farmers and the community. Traditionally, CSA programs involve selling shares before the growing season, and members receive a share of the farm’s crops as a return on their investment. Sage Valley Farms follows this model but adds a delightful twist. In addition to their share of the farm’s produce, members of the ValleyBox CSA program also receive a weekly supply of fresh, delicious fruit. It’s a sweet deal indeed!

Always Fresh, Always Delicious:

When you subscribe to the ValleyBox CSA program, you can expect the freshest produce and juicy, flavorful fruits every week. The produce is often picked within 24 hours of pickup, ensuring optimal freshness. The fruits are sourced within the week and stored at the perfect temperature, guaranteeing they arrive at your home at the peak of ripeness. With Sage Valley Farms, you can savor the taste of the season in every bite.

A Great Variety:

Variety is the spice of life, and the ValleyBox CSA program offers an exciting array of seasonal produce. Early in the season, you can look forward to greens, radishes, beets, summer squash, cherries, and apricots. As the season progresses, your box will be filled with delights such as sweet corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, green beans, peaches, pears, and Flathead cherries. Toward the end of the season, the box will feature potatoes, onions, chiles, cabbage, winter squash, pumpkins, plums, apples, and berries. Each week brings a new selection, ensuring a diverse and bountiful culinary experience.

Locally Grown Vegetables:

Sage Valley Farms takes pride in offering their own locally grown vegetables in the ValleyBox CSA program. From sweet corn, tomatoes, and peppers to onions, potatoes, squash, and cucumbers, you can enjoy the best that the local region has to offer. For items they don’t grow or may not have available, they source from other local and regional producers, ensuring your CSA membership box is always brimming with fresh produce. By supporting local farmers, you can enjoy vegetables that are bursting with flavor while reducing the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation.

Regionally Sourced Fruit:

To complement the homegrown vegetables, the ValleyBox CSA program includes a delightful assortment of regionally sourced fruits. Sage Valley Farms selects the finest tree-ripened fruit from neighboring states such as Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Idaho. Whether it’s peaches, cherries, pears, plums, apples, or more, you’ll relish the delicious variety. Occasionally, you may even find local fruit like apricots or raspberries in your CSA box. It’s a true celebration of regional flavors!

ValleyFresh Membership:

As a ValleyBox CSA member, you also gain access to the exclusive ValleyFresh membership. This membership offers numerous perks, including member-only discounts on up to 10 cases of fruit or Sage Valley Farms’ own produce. Additionally, you’ll enjoy a 10% discount on regular-priced items throughout the season. Whether you’re a home canner or have a large family, this membership provides excellent value and savings, making your CSA experience even more rewarding.

Convenient Pickup Options:

Sage Valley Farms understands the importance of convenience. That’s why they offer multiple pickup locations for your weekly ValleyBox CSA. You can conveniently collect your box at one of their drop locations or farmers markets in Riverton, Lander, Dubois, Kinnear, or Casper. With several options to choose from, you can easily access your fresh, farm-to-table goodness without hassle.

Refer a Friend:

Sharing is caring, and Sage Valley Farms appreciates the power of referrals. By referring a friend to the ValleyBox CSA program, both you and your friend will receive a $15 gift card when they sign up. What’s more, you can earn up to FIVE referral rewards, amounting to $75 in FREE gift cards! It’s a fantastic opportunity to spread the word about this incredible CSA program while enjoying some additional benefits.

Joining Sage Valley Farms Valleybox CSA Program is a remarkable way to support local agriculture, enjoy fresh and delicious produce, and experience the vibrant flavors of the season. With a wide variety of locally grown vegetables and regionally sourced fruits, ValleyBox CSA members receive a weekly bounty of nature’s finest offerings. The added benefits of ValleyFresh membership, convenient pickup options, and a referral program make this CSA program truly exceptional. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to embark on a journey of flavor, sustainability, and community support. Sign up for the ValleyBox CSA program and elevate your culinary adventures today!

To sign up for the ValleyBox CSA program here.

ValleyBox isn’t the only thing Sage Valley Farms has to offer. You can also find them all season long at the farmers markets in Riverton, Lander, and Dubois with a wide variety of fresh produce. Famous for their sweet corn, they also offer veggies such as tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, summer squash, eggplant, and new this year mini watermelons! But that’s not the only new thing they have this season. Sage Valley is planning to have a variety of other melons like green fleshed cantaloupe, aka a Galia melon, as well as traditional orange cantaloupe. And don’t forget about the sweet, crunchy yellow watermelons!

Looking for fresh fruit? They will have it! The season will start with cherries and apricots in early July. Through the middle of the fruit season they will have famous Palisade Peaches and Flathead cherries. What is so special about these you ask? The conditions and environment in which they are grown gives them their unique flavors, and the best part is being so close to us, they can be picked much more ripe than what you can find in the grocery stores. Towards the end of the season Sage Valley brings up a delightful harvest of crisp sweet apples, flavorful plums, and juicy peaches from Utah. They have worked diligently over the years to source the best fruit possible from orchards around the Rockies to bring home to you. If you like to can or freeze fruit for future use, you’re in luck! Sage Valley also sells fruit by the case and occasionally has deals on seconds, which may not be pretty enough for the grocery store shelf, but are great to preserve and save big money over the premiums! Watch their Facebook page for specials throughout the season.

To round out the offerings from Sage Valley, they have a variety of other foods. Their Sweet Heat pickles are one of the most popular items, but they also plan to have several flavors of salsa, pickles, and fruit preserves (canned and frozen) to offer later this season. Stop by and pick up a dozen farm fresh eggs while you’re at the market in Lander.

Looking for something for dinner and dessert? Check out Zack’s brother and sister-in-law’s Wormy Apple Sheep Company. Their delicious grass fed lamb can be found at Fremont Local Market in Riverton, as well as the Dubois Farmers Market later this summer. While they don’t have any available just yet, later this summer you can pick up a bottle of Apricot, Cherry, Peach, Blackberry, or Chokecherry syrup, great for shakes, smoothies, or drizzling over ice cream!

Visit www.sagevalleyfarms.com to learn more!