Safe Streets resolution, half percent sales tax distribution on Lander council agenda for Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda for the meeting includes a resolution supporting a $3.12 million Safe Streets for All grant application to reduce “school transportation fatalities and serious injuries.”

The application mentions the pedestrian traffic incident that occurred last month in Lander involving a 9-year-old child who was biking to school.

If it is approved, the Safe Streets for All grant will require a $780,000 match from the city over the next five fiscal years, according to the resolution.

The money would go toward “projects around schools using Complete Streets design and improvements throughout town, inclusive of constructing new sidewalks, curb ramps, complete street markings, and pedestrian signals,” the resolution states.

LEDA recommendations

The council will also consider approving local distributions of Fremont County’s half percent sales tax for economic development on Tuesday.

The Lander Economic Development Association has recommended awarding about $23,750 to the Lander Brewing Company, which requested about $31,700 to purchase beer-canning equipment; and $37,500 to Fairfield Tree and Lawn, which requested $50,000 to purchase a bucket truck.

Pushroot Guides asked for $4,500 to launch a guide service in the area, but LEDA did not recommend any funding for that group.

Another funding request – for $145,000 to support commercial air service in Fremont County – was not considered, since Central Wyoming Regional Airport is not in Lander, LEDA said.

The optional half percent sales tax generated almost $135,000 this quarter in Lander, according to LEDA.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 885 8677 7746 Passcode: 956798).

Meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.