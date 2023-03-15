Saddle up for CWC’s National Ag Day, Tuesday, March 21

Gather ’round, y’all! The Central Wyoming College’s National Ag Day extravaganza is coming up on Tuesday, March 21st from 11 am to 2 pm in the Rustler Gym. It’s the perfect occasion to lasso your kin and buddies for a rip-roaring good time.

Saddle up and join us for a wild ride with our esteemed Ag faculty, talented students, and the vibrant community. You’ll get a chance to lay your eyes on a spectacular display of shiny tractors, fuzzy critters, and informative booths. It’s an opportunity to gain insight into the crucial role agriculture plays in the region.

National Ag Day was first established by the Agriculture Council of America in 1973. In 1979, the ACA held its inaugural National Ag Day celebration, and they’ve been plowin’ away ever since to promote awareness of the significance of agriculture in modern society.

For more information on this event, call CWC Instructor of Agriculture and Meat Science, Amanda Winchester at 307-855-2258.

For more details on how Central Wyoming College is leading the charge in agriculture, mosey on over to cwc.edu. Don’t miss out on this celebration of all things Ag!