Rutz announces bid for Fremont County Clerk

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton resident Kelly Rutz has announced her run for Fremont County Clerk. Below is her announcement.

“Today, I am announcing my candidacy for Fremont County Clerk. I am running because I believe all our citizens need to have confidence in the election process & voter integrity. The county clerk’s office must be more accessible to our citizens by re-opening the Riverton office, as well as providing office hours once a month in smaller communities such as Dubois, Ft. Washakie & Pavillion.

“As county clerk, I intend to have open office hours so that citizens can personally have access to me, question any decisions & provide feedback. I will re-examine all fees that are charged to the public for services provided. I know Fremont citizens are already facing additional taxes. I do not want to add to their tax burden with higher fees of any kind. Taxes are too high.

“I am a graduate of UW, former public-school teacher, life member of the NRA, VFW Auxiliary and member of the Wyoming Outdoor Council, the Fremont County Republican Party & Fremont County Republican Women. I adhere to the state Republican platform.

“Finally, I believe that after 28 years, new leadership in the County Clerk’s office is needed to provide the changes our citizens seek in 2022. I believe our Fremont county citizens want a choice in their future. I intend to represent all citizens of our county, regardless of location.

“I ask for your vote in the Republican Primary on August 16th.

“Kelly Rutz, Riverton.”

County 10 does not endorse any political candidate and strictly separates news from advertising. To learn more about political advertising with County 10 or to submit election news, click here.