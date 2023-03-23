Rustler 500 Reverse Raffle on Friday – Get your tickets before it’s too late!

The CWC Athletic Booster Club is proud to announce that they will be hosting their Annual Reverse Raffle on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 6:00 pm in Rustler Gymnasium, with the opportunity to win $10,000!
We invite you to an evening of fun, food and prizes. Your ticket includes you and one guest entry to our “tailgate” party which includes but is not limited to h’ordeuvres, a cash bar, NCAA Tournament watch party, a silent auction, trivia and more!
Cooperate tables are also available for this event. For more information or to purchase a ticket, go here: https://cwc.prestosports.com/…/releases/20230123i49csd
You do not need to be present to win, but we hope you can come to enjoy the electric atmosphere!
This year there will be over $15,000 in awarded prize money! Of course, the person with the last ticket drawn will win $10,000!
On behalf of the CWC Athletic Boosters, I would like to thank you for your continuous support of Rustler Athletics! Because of your support, CWC continues to be a great option for many student-athletes to secure their higher education degree and participate in their favorite sport. We look forward to seeing you on March 24th. Steve Barlow, CWC Athletic Director and Tyler Watson, Booster President