Runners got colorful on Monday at RHS

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Student Council hosted a 5k Color Run to raise money for Make-A-Wish Wyoming on Monday, April 10. The registration team (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Around 20 runners turned out for the event. Each got different colors tossed on them throughout the 5k route around the high school campus. The runners take off from the high school parking lot (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The total amount raised was not known immediately following the event. However, we were told this is part of another fundraiser in May, the Spring Fling. We will share the totals once those are announced.

Advertisement

The winners of the men, women, and youth categories include Shane Cunningham, Hilary Engum, and Brody Taylor, respectively. Winners of each category (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Congratulations to all the runners!