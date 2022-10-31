RTO Point S is hiring an Oil Change/Vehicle Service Tech and a Mechanic

We want you to join our team!

RTO Point S is locally owned and operated. We pay competitive wages, provide opportunities for growth, offer 401k, and have a great working environment. Join the RTO team today!

We are looking for an Oil Change/Vehicle Service Tech and a Mechanic.

Oil Change/Vehicle Service Tech Job Description:

Perform basic care and maintenance, including changing oil, checking fluid levels, and rotating tires. Repair or replace worn parts, such as brake pads, wheel bearings, and sensors. Perform repairs to manufacturer and customer specifications. Explain automotive problems and repairs to clients.

Responsibilities:

Communicate directly with the Service Advisor so that customers are well-informed of any additional services needed

Drain oil from the crankcase and refill with the required amount of oil; replace oil and air filters

Execute repairs to manufacturer specifications

Perform work specified on the repair order with efficiency

Provide an estimate of the time needed for additional repairs

Inspect vehicle fluid levels and replace or replenish as necessary

Communicate with the parts department to obtain needed parts

Operate all tools and equipment in a safe manner

Check tire pressure and add air if needed

Keep shop area neat and clean

Test-drive vehicles

Requirements:

Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment

Willingness to learn new technology, repair and service procedures and specifications

Positive, friendly attitude, along with a customer service mentality

Strong communication skills

Punctual and reliable

Valid driver’s license and clean driving record

Entry-level qualifications

Strong physical dexterity for working with tools

Excellent customer service skills

Collaborates well with others in a team setting

Mechanic Job Description:

Mechanics are required to perform a range of duties and responsibilities that can differ from day to day depending on the jobs that they are assigned. This can include anything from routine maintenance work to specialized repairs. Other duties include:

Provide routine inspections of vehicles and inform clients of any issues

Maintain and clean garage equipment and tools to ensure they are kept in a safe and usable condition at all times

Using manual and computerized diagnostic methods to identify potential problems in a car

Explaining mechanical problems and possible solutions to the Service Manager

Testing parts and systems to ensure they work correctly

Ensuring all critical parts are checked and tested

Performing basic automotive care, including changing oil, checking fluid levels and replacing as needed

Repairing or replacing worn, old or defective parts of a car

A successful candidate will require various skills and qualifications in order to perform their duties as a mechanic. This includes possessing a high degree of knowledge in order to be a specialist in the automotive field. Some of the basic skills and qualifications a mechanic might need include:

Experience conducting routine services and vehicle maintenance

Demonstrated experience inspecting vehicles for faults and repairs

Practical knowledge of vehicle diagnostic equipment

Excellent customer service skills

Sound problem-solving skills

Need to have your own tools

To apply, stop by RTO Point S at 613 S Federal Blvd. in Riverton and pick up an application. You can also email [email protected] for more information.