RTO Point S is hiring a mechanic

We want you to join our team!

RTO Point S is locally owned and operated. We pay competitive wages, paid vacation, provide opportunities for growth, offer 401k, and have a great working environment. Join the RTO team today!

We are looking for a Mechanic.

Mechanic Job Description:

Mechanics are required to perform a range of duties and responsibilities that can differ from day to day depending on the jobs that they are assigned. This can include anything from routine maintenance work to specialized repairs. Other duties include:

Provide routine inspections of vehicles and inform clients of any issues

Maintain and clean garage equipment and tools to ensure they are kept in a safe and usable condition at all times

Using manual and computerized diagnostic methods to identify potential problems in a car

Explaining mechanical problems and possible solutions to the Service Manager

Testing parts and systems to ensure they work correctly

Ensuring all critical parts are checked and tested

Performing basic automotive care, including changing oil, checking fluid levels and replacing as needed

Repairing or replacing worn, old or defective parts of a car

A successful candidate will require various skills and qualifications in order to perform their duties as a mechanic. This includes possessing a high degree of knowledge in order to be a specialist in the automotive field. Some of the basic skills and qualifications a mechanic might need include:

Experience conducting routine services and vehicle maintenance

Demonstrated experience inspecting vehicles for faults and repairs

Practical knowledge of vehicle diagnostic equipment

Excellent customer service skills

Sound problem-solving skills

Need to have your own tools

To apply, stop by RTO Point S at 613 S Federal Blvd. in Riverton and pick up an application. You can also email [email protected] for more information.