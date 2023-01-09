RPD’s Barry promoted to Detective

(Riverton, WY) – Wesley Barry of the Riverton Police Department’s (RPD) has officially been promoted to Detective, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on January 9.

The full announcement post is below.

“Please join us in congratulating Wesley Barry on his promotion to Detective! Detective Barry has been in Law Enforcement for 12 years. He began his career In 2011 as a Deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and then became an Officer with the Riverton Police Department in 2016.

Advertisement

“We are grateful for his commitment to law enforcement and to the citizens of our community.”

Congratulations Detective Barry!