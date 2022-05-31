RPD wearing pink bands on their badges to honor Alley family

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department shared Tuesday morning that they are wearing pink bands in honor of Chrissy Alley. Below is what Chief Eric Murphy shared.

“The members of the Riverton Police Department will be wearing these pink bands around their badges in memory of Chrissy Alley, Riverton Police Officer Logan Alleys wife who passed away last week. Chrissy is also the daughter of former Riverton Police Officer Sergio Cabada. Please help us in remembering and honoring Chrissy this week.”