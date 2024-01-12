RPD warns attempted KIA/Hyundai thefts are on the rise Riverton, joining national trend

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) has issued a warning to KIA and Hyundai vehicle owners in the area, following a noticeable increase in attempted thefts of those vehicles, according to a January 12 post shared on the RPD Facebook page.

“Thieves are targeting these particular vehicles due to recent social media posts, which have made them popular targets,” the RPD post states in reference to break-in how-to videos being shared on the internet and social media, which are resulting in a national increase in thefts/attempted thefts of those brands.

“These attempted thefts are taking place overnight, with the most recent attempts involving the breaking of side windows to gain access to the vehicles. The police department will up its patrol in residential areas.”

The post goes on to say that RPD urges all owners to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity they may notice,” and to “please contact your KIA/Hyundai dealership to obtain the latest software update.”

“While these thefts have been unsuccessful so far, it is important that the public remains aware of the situation and takes necessary precautions to protect their vehicles.”