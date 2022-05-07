RPD seeks assistance locating local man County 10 Staff May 7, 2022 Missing person David Cordova. h/t RPD Facebook page image Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department shared the following in regards to locating missing local man David Cordova, 63. Related Posts City of Riverton warns of scam alert involving unofficial letters being sent to citizens County 10 Staff - 2022 National Travel and Tourism Week celebrated in Riverton Carol Harper - WYRiverton Chamber Ambassadors present RHS Volunteer Scholarships #HeadsUp: Broadway intersection will be closed to all traffic May 10/11 Fremont County Arrests: May 6, 2022 #WhatsHappening: Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton dress rehearsal takes place tonight, open to public Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!