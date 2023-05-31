RPD seeks assistance in recent theft

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is attempting to identify the following suspect in reference to a theft that occurred in Riverton, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on May 31.

If you recognize the suspect, the driver of the vehicle, or if you know who the vehicle belongs to, please contact Officer Bhagya Nethicumara at the Riverton Police Department.

The phone number of the Police department is 307-856-4891, and please let the operator know you are calling in reference to case number R23-03785.

