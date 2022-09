(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking community assistance to help identify the following individual in relation to a shoplifting incident, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page today, September 19. h/t RPD Facebook page image h/t RPD Facebook page image





If you recognize her, please contact Officer Joseph Zimmerman at 307-856-4891, in regards to report number R22-04641.

