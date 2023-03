(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking assistance identifying the following individual in regards to a reported theft occurring in January of 2023 that was reported on March 27, according to a post on the RPD Facebook page and information from the March 28 RPD call log. h/t RPD h/t RPD





If you recognize her, please contact Sergeant Charlie Marshall at 307-856-4891

Advertisement