RPD seeks assistance identifying individual

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is seeking community assistance identifying the individual in the video shared below, according to a post shared on the RPD facebook page on November 21.

The footage was taken on October 31 from a Ring doorbell camera, which shows an individual exiting a truck at the 58 second mark.

RPD shared no further information in the post as to the nature of the video.

Please call Officer Crenshaw at 856-4891 if you have any information.

The video can be viewed here.