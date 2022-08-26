RPD responds to double stabbing, hotel break-in, multiple firearm infractions, fire, possible homicide in past two days

(Riverton, WY) – County 10 reported yesterday on an August 24 fire that’s being investigated as a homicide, as well as a double stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning.

Chief of Police Eric Murphey of the Riverton Police Department (RPD) has released the following information concerning those events and other incidents occurring yesterday as well, on the RPD Facebook page.

“The Riverton Police Department responded to a call of 2 females who stabbed each other yesterday morning, one female was taken to the hospital with a serious injury. The other female was arrested.

“We responded to the Holiday Inn for a report of 3 intoxicated people who had broken into a room, took a shower and had stolen a firearm. When approached they pointed the gun at an employee; all 3 were arrested.

“We also responded to a call at the Fairgrounds of a female who discharged a firearm at a funeral. That call is still pending.

“Detectives are still working the Homicide and questioning several leads in that case.

“The Riverton Police Department has been extremely busy over the last 2 days and we really have appreciated everyone’s patience as it has taken us a while to answer calls for service. Thank you all for your continued support.”

County 10 will provide updates as they become available.