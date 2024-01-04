RPD reports of attempted January 3 vehicle theft break-ins

(Riverton, WY) – Two vehicles were broken into in an apparent attempt to steal them on Wednesday, January 3, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log issued on January 4.

The call log states that two vehicles were discovered to have “smashed” side windows that enabled entry, and that the ignitions of each vehicle had been “pried open” in an “apparent attempt to start the vehicles without a key.”

(Note: The incident location was listed as N Federal Blvd. for the reporting party’s call made at 10:06 AM, but the log did not indicate if both break-ins occurred at this location.)

No arrests were made at the time, but a report was taken and law enforcement is in the process of reviewing surveillance footage.