RPD releases further information on Thursday hotel break-in, firearm incident

(Riverton, WY) – Further information has been released in the Friday, August 26 Riverton Police Department (RPD) Arrest Report, concerning a reported hotel break-in and firearm incident that occurred yesterday afternoon.

According to the report, four individuals were found by staff in a room in which they didn’t belong and were told to leave.

A short while later when they were again told to leave, a female subject, Nichole Yellowplume, was alleged to have become agitated and pointed a gun at the staff members.

“After a few moments of this one of the other individuals who had been in the room took the gun away from her and they all then left the hotel,” the report states. “Officers located all four individuals nearby and interviewed them further and ran routine warrant checks.”

Ultimately, the following arrests were made: Nichole Yellowplume, for Aggravated Assault; Martin Gutierrez, on a municipal warrant; and Daniel Manzanares, on a municipal warrant.

County 10 will provide further information once it becomes available.