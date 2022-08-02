RPD officer recently promoted to Detective

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton Police Department (RPD) officer Kingston Cole was recently promoted to the position of Detective, according to a congratulatory message posted on the RPD Facebook page Thursday August 2.

“We would like to take a moment to recognize Kingston Cole on his recent promotion to Detective!

“Kingston has been a valued member of the Riverton Police Department since 2018, when he was hired as a patrol officer.

“We wish Detective Cole the best in his new role and appreciate his dedication to our department, the community, and the profession!”

Congratulations Detective Cole!