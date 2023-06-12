RPD investigating reported kidnapping

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department is investigating a reported kidnapping that took place early Sunday morning, according to a press release shared by Chief Eric Hurtado on Sunday, June 11.

At around 3:00 AM the Riverton 911 Dispatch center received a call of a reported kidnapping and theft of a vehicle.

A caller reported stopping at a business in the 400 block of N. Federal Blvd and briefing going inside the business when someone stole the victim’s vehicle.

Advertisement

The victim’s child was asleep in the backseat when the suspect stole the vehicle.

Deputies of the Fremont Sheriff’s Department were notified of the crime.

Riverton police and Fremont Sheriff’s departments lead a coordinated effort to locate the vehicle. A Deputy spotted the vehicle a few minutes later and attempted to stop the stolen vehicle.

The suspect refused to stop the stolen vehicle and lead officers on a pursuit through Riverton.

Advertisement

The pursuit ended when the suspect collided into a fence and fled on foot. Officers located the kidnapping victim still seated in the back of the stolen vehicle.

An ambulance was summoned to transport the victim to a local hospital due to minor injuries.

The suspect was not located near the scene but is being sought by law enforcement.

Advertisement

County 10 will share more information once it is available.