RPD increases presence at Riverton schools following Texas school shooting

Vince Tropea
h/t RPD

(Riverton, WY) – Yesterday a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a tragedy affecting everyone across the nation.

Riverton Police Department (RPD) Chief of Police Eric Murphy has stated on the RPD Facebook page that extra patrols will be conducted at Riverton schools for the remainder of the week.

RPD also stated in the comments section of the post that they are attempting to get off-duty officers involved as well, so each school will have an officer on scene all day.

