Rotary Club of Lander member named Rotarian of the Year for multi-state district

(Lander, WY) – Mandy Fabel, a member of the Rotary Club of Lander since 2015, was honored recently as the Rotarian of the Year in Rotary District 5440, which has nearly 3,000 members in clubs scattered across Wyoming, part of northern Colorado, and bits of Nebraska and Iowa.

She was honored at the District 5440 Conference in Lander.

Fabel, the executive director of Leadership Wyoming, has served in numerous capacities in the Lander club — membership chair (6 years), membership development and retention committee, and treasurer (4 years).

In 2020-21, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she held the club as the efficient and entertaining emcee of the club’s weekly virtual meetings on Zoom.

Congratulations Mandy!

Rotary International is a worldwide service organization dedicated to making a difference in peoples’ lives through educational and humanitarian programs and projects.

It has more than 1.4 million members in more than 33,000 clubs around the world.