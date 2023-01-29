Ron Thon: Bornhoft sisters finish 1 – 2 for Wind River – Trembly suffers first loss of the season

Ron Thon was a teacher and wrestling coach at Riverton High School. A graduate of Niobrara County High School in Lusk, Thon was a wrestler for the Wyoming Cowboys and taught and coached at Wind River before arriving in Riverton.

The Ron Thon Memorial Wrestling Tournament was named in his honor after a lifetime of service to Riverton at the middle school level and as the varsity wrestling coach. A determined Hunter Velarde for the Lander Tigers – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Ron Thon is the largest wrestling event in Wyoming and is considered a tougher tournament than the all-class state tournament held in Casper next month since the best from Class 2-A, 3-A and 4-A meet in each of the 14 boys’ divisions.

This year, the girls had a bracket of their own for the first time. Shoshoni freshman Brueklyn Truempler rolled her opponent – {h/t Randy Tucker}

In light of the extremely tough competition, there were few Fremont County boys who placed individually, but the girls’ bracket was much more representative of the county’s six wrestling schools.

AnnaBeth Bornhoft of Wind River was the lone Fremont County champion, winning the 115-pound class with a pin over Rhonda Auradou of Pinedale. Molly Bornhoft made the first move – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Bornhofts’ younger sister Molly finished second at 105 pounds by pin with less than a second remaining in the third period after leading the match 7-0.

Wind River had two more girls place with Maggie Jensen fifth at 135 pounds, and Lily Hill fifth at 110. Sammie Cyrus of Dubois worked for a reversal – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni freshman Brueklyn Truempler was second at 130 pounds, with teammate Lakoda Kiser and her twin sister Abrianna third at their respective weights.

Riverton 120-pound wrestler Isabel Kuegler was sixth at 120 pounds.

Wyoming Indian’s Aidan Miller worked for a reversal – {h/t Randy Tucker}

For the boys, only two Fremont County wrestlers brought home medals.

Cody Cunningham of Lander was fourth at 285 pounds, and junior Wyatt Trembly of Dubois was second at 170 pounds in the most exciting match of the finals. Wind River’s Blake Snyder tried to avoid a take down – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Trembly suffered his first loss of the season in the championship match to Terran Grooms by the narrowest of margins 1-0.

Grooms escaped from Trembly during a marathon match for the hard-fought 1-0 victory. Parker Devries worked from on top – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The team title was a three-way battle between Sheridan, Green River, and Thunder Basi with the Broncs edging the Wolves 212 to 210.5 for the title Thunder Basin was a strong third at 197 pounds. Class 2-A Kemmerer is a power in the small school ranks and was a respectable fifth with 131 points. Riverton’s Victoria Hatch worked for a take down at 125 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Star Valley ran away with the girls’ title scoring 171 points.

Ron Thon Memorial Varsity Boys Team Results:

1. Sheridan 212, 2. Green River 210.5, 3. Thunder Basin 197, 4. Star Valley 156, 5. Kemmerer 131, 6. Cheyenne East 104, 7. Evanston / Natrona County 103, 9. Cody 99, 10. Powell 97.5, 11. Central 96.5, 12. Rock Springs 94, 13. Kelly Walsh 82.5, 14. Worland 59.5, 15. Campbell County 56. 16. Lovell / Pinedale 54, 18. Thermopolis 50, 19. Cokeville 46, 20. Big Piney 44, 21. Lyman 37, 22. Lander 31. 23. Dubois 30.5 24. Lingle Ft. Laramie – Southeast / Wind River 29, 26. Torrington 27, 27. Douglas / Greybull-Riverside 26, 29. Saratoga 23.5, 30. Buffalo 20, 31. Riverton 17.5, 32. Glenrock 13, 33. Mountain View 12, 34. Rocky Mountain 8, 35. Shoshoni 6, 36. Jackson 4. 37. Hanna Elk Mountain / Hulett / Moorcroft / Sundance / Wheatland / Wyoming Indian 0 Ezra Hernandez of Riverton got a little air time – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Ron Thon Memorial Varsity Boys Individual Results:

106: 1. Dylan Sorensen, KW Wind River freshman Landon Rhyne at 106 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker} Landon Rhyne working from above – {h/t Randy Tucker}

113: 1. Ty Peterson, COD

120: 1. Kolten Powers, SHE

126: 1. Roany Proffit, KEM Lily Hill wrestled at 110 pounds for Wind River – {h/t Randy Tucker}

132: 1. Broc Fletcher, RS

138: 1. Antonio Avila, TB

145: 1. Thomas Dalton, GR

Talon Thoman rolled on a take down for the Wolverines – {h/t Randy Tucker}

152: 1. Jais Rose, TB

160: 1. Dane Steel, SHE Tucker Jensen turned a Green River wrestler at 220 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

170: 1. Terran Grooms, SHE, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB

Championship match – Terran Grooms, SHE over Wyatt Trembly, DUB Decision 1-0

182: 1. Colson Coon, SHE

195: 1. Noah Sides, NC

220: 1. Stetson, Davis, POW

285: 1. Lane Catlin, TB, 4. Cody Cunningham, LAN

Third place match – Charlie Green, EAST over Cody Cunningham, LAN Decision 3-2 Naomi Johnson of Dubois and Jordan Black of Wyoming Indian – {h/t Randy Tucker} Jordan Black starts a throw on Naomi Johnson of Dubois – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Ron Thon Memorial Varsity Girls Team Results:

1. Star Valley 171, 2. Pinedale 148.5, 3. Kelly Walsh 90, 4. Buffalo 84, 5. Sheridan 79, 6. Wind River 69, 7. Green River 68, 8. Kemmerer 66, 9. Shoshoni 63, 10. Thunder Basin 62, 11. Central 59, 12. Worland 58, 13. Evanston 57, 14. Glenrock 49, 15. Powell 41, 16. Rock Springs 36, 17. East 33, 18. Lingle Ft. Laramie – Southeast 28, 19. Lyman/Thermopolis 27, 21. Jackson Hole 26, 22. Campbell County / Lovell 22, 24. Natrona County 21, 25. Cody 20, 26. Rocky Mountain 14, 27. Riverton / Mountain View / Wheatland 10, 30. Lander Valley 9, 31. Big Piney / Dubois 1, 32. Hanna Elk Mountain / Hulett / Moorcroft / Saratoga / Sundance / Torrington / Wyoming Indian 0 Wind River’s Kaden Jones – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Ron Thon Memorial Varsity Girls Individual Results:

100: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN

105: 1. Kaylea Mortensen, PIN, 2. Molly Bornhoft, WR

Championship match – Kaylea Mortensen, PIN over Molly Bornhoft, WR Fall 6:00 Shoshoni’s Nicky Knigge at 120 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

110: 1. Gillian Holman, GLN, 5. Lilly Hill, WR

115: 1. AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR

Championship match – Annabeth Bornhoft, WR over Rhonda Auradou, PIN Fall 4:22

120: 1. Tai McBride, JAC, 6. Isabel Kuegler, RIV

Fifth place match – Aspen Henry, TB over Isabel Kuegler, RIV Fall 1:39 Isabel Kuegler wrestled for Riverton at 120 pounds – {h/t Randy Tucker}

125: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM

130: 1. Teila Peters, BUF, 2. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO

Championship match – Teila Peters, BUF over Brueklyn Truempler, SHO Fall:35 Shoshoni’s Lacoda Kiser locked up with a Worland wrestler – {h/t Randy Tucker}

135: 1. Veil Foreman, SV

140: 1. Rakyah Hudson, BUF, 3. Lacoda Kiser, SHO, 5. Maggie Jensen, WR

Third place match – Lacoda Kiser, SHO over Lecsi Ramirez, WOR Fall 1:37

Fifth place match – Maggie Jensen, WR over Trinity Morbeto, TB Decision 6-4

145: 1. Meadow King, CEN, 3. Abirana Kiser, SHO

Third place – Abrianna Kiser, SHO over Cara Andrews, SV Fall:57 Lander’s Jordan Nielsen in a 130 pound match – {h/t Randy Tucker}

155: 1. Josie Houk, LFL

170: 1. Olivia Smith, KW

190: 1. Maggie Smith, RS

235: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN