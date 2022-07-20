Romans received P.E.O. BB Chapter scholarship

(Lander, WY) – The BB Chapter of P.E.O (Philanthropic Education Organization) of Lander, Wyoming is pleased to announce that Taylor Romans, daughter of Tony and Tara, is the recipient of a $1000 scholarship awarded to a local woman, in her final year of high school, to attend an accredited postsecondary education institution in the next academic year. The funds are raised by the local chapter and are awarded annually.

Taylor is a graduate of Lander Valley High School. She completed her requirements for graduation with a 3.907 GPA and was ranked 36th in her class. She plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana in the fall where she intends to study Elementary Education and a possible double major in English Literature. In addition to the P.E.O. scholarship, Taylor received a WUE scholarship from MSU. She is open to the idea of work study programs and seeking additional financial aid to avoid student debt.

Taylor’s teachers have described her as being positive, responsible and dependable and always working to her potential and encouraging her peers to do the same. She is personable, compassionate and conscientious, always pursuing excellence. She demonstrates both social compassion and a witty, kind-hearted demeanor.

Advertisement

Taylor initiated the Wreaths Across America program in Lander. This national nonprofit organization honors fallen veterans every December by placing live wreaths on each of the fallen heroes’ headstones. Taylor brought this project to her community when she was 15 years old. She was named the Official Location Coordinator and spent 300 hours fundraising, as well as completing the paperwork to accomplish the task. She personally counted over 800 veterans laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery meaning she needed to raise $15,000 to ensure every veteran was honored with a wreath. After the first year Taylor raised enough money to roll over to the next year. She was most impacted by seeing the event take place at Arlington National Cemetery realizing it favors no politics, religion, or where you stand on the social ladder. The complete focus is honoring the fallen veterans for the sacrifices they made for our nation.

How proud the BB Chapter of Lander P.E.O. is to award this scholarship to Taylor Romans. It is our honor to recognize such a remarkable young woman who will no doubt continue to bring recognition, pride and service to her community.