Rocky Mountain Sports is having their Summer Kick Off Sales Event May 20-22

Stop by Rocky Mountain Sports in Riverton for their Summer Kick off Sales event next weekend Friday, Saturday, and Sunday the 20th-22nd!

Traeger Pellets $12.99/Bag

All knives and multi tools 20% off

All gun safes 20% off

Vortex Copperhead Scopes 4-12×40 and 3-9×40 $99.99! were 149.99

Escort 12GA 18″ Barrel Shotguns $149.99! were $199.99

All AR-15 rifles 10% off

Buy any 9MM handgun get a 50RD box of ammo FREE

Buy any firearm this weekend and get an airline approved hard case FREE!

Browning 200RD Pack 9MM $69.99 $0.35/RD

Winchester .223REM/5.56 Ammo 20% off

Camping sale Save up to 30% on sleeping bags, tents, and cots

First 100 customers that spend $50 or more get a “Rocky Mountain Discount Sports” hat FREE!

Kids casting contest 1pm-3pm Saturday May 21st!

Lots of door prizes and giveaways all weekend!

Tons of in-store specials all weekend long!